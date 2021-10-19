Massena’s Highland Nursing Home pauses visitation due to resident COVID-19 cases

Nursing home visitation guidelines have been adjusted from 28 days being COVID free to 14.

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitation is on hold at a nursing home facility in Massena.

Highland Nursing Home Administrator Daniel Brencher announced on October 13 that two fully vaccinated residents tested positive for the coronavirus. This led to an initial pause in in-person visitation.

Then on Friday, October 15, Brencher confirmed additional COVID-19 cases among five fully vaccinated residents. With these cases, the facility has increased infection control protocols.

This includes the use of proper personal protective equipment, isolation of COVID-positive residents and continued frequent testing of all residents and staff.

Alternative visitation options are also available while in-person visitation is on hold. This includes video chats, window visits and phone calls. These can be coordinated by contacting Highland Nursing Home Recreation Director Crystal Stephenson.

Highland Nursing Home is located on Highland Road in Massena, New York.