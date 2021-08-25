Massena’s Major League Fishing tournament prepares for first day on St. Lawrence River

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Major League Fishing is continuing its 2021 tournament season on the St. Lawrence River this week.

Hosted by the town of Massena, the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the St. Lawrence will kick-off on Thursday. The Toyota Series is considered Major League Fishing’s “Triple-A level,” featuring numerous aspiring pros trying to qualify and advance to the Pro Circuit.

According to MLF, this will be the third major event held in Massena since June. Other events included the MLF Bass Pro Tour in June and the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit that was held in late July.

Local fans can expect to see giant smallmouth bass as anglers will be targeting them in the waters of the St. Lawrence River. MLF predicted that the winning angler will likely need to average about 20 to 22 pounds a day. The expected three-day winning total is anticipated to weigh-in around 60 pounds.

All anglers will compete for a top prize of up to $65,000 as a part of the 2021 Toyota Series. Anglers for the tournament will take off daily at 6:30 a.m. from the Massena Intake Boat Launch. Weigh-ins will be held at the boat launch beginning at 2:30 p.m.

This series consists of six division, which includes Central, Northern, Plains, Southern, Southwestern and Western, and each holds three regular-season events, along with the International division.

Anglers who fish at all three qualifiers in any of the eight divisions and finish in the top 25, will qualify for the Championship series, and compete for a top prize of $235,000 cash, including a $35,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus for qualified anglers. The winning co-angler at the championship will earn a The winning co-angler at the championship earns a new Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard.

The 2021 Toyota Series Championship presented by A.R.E. will be held October 28 through October 30 on Pickwick Lake in Counce, Tennessee.