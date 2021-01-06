Massena’s Reynolds Metals Superfund site to be reviewed by EPA for 4th time

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A superfund site in St. Lawrence County will be reviewed for the fourth time.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is conducting its fourth five-year review of the Reynolds Metal Superfund site. The site is located in Massena, New York and the review will confirm if the ongoing cleanup continues to protect the regions human health and the environment.

According to the EPA, the Reynolds Metal Superfund site is the former site of the Reynolds Metal facility located on the St. Lawrence River. The facility was constructed in 1958 for the construction of aluminum and closed its doors in 2014. The facility is owned and operated by Alcoa Corporation.

The site was placed on the DEC’s registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Sites in 1987 as various types of industrial waste were disposed through the facility into the St. Lawrence River. Before actions were taken, polychloriated biphenyls were the primary contaminant as well as aluminum, furans and polyaromatic hydrocarbons.

Since being listed and investigated by the EPA, the main strategy of remediation has been dredging St. Lawrence River sediments. A total mass of approximately 20 thousand pounds of PCBS were removed from the River.

Currently, the EPA requires monitoring the caps for erosion, fish sampling and conducting repairs. In areas where post-dredging sampling determined that the cleanup goal had not been met despite multiple dredging attempts, a cap was placed to isolate any remaining contamination.

The next five-year review will inspect the site and cleanup technologies, review data and determine if any new relevant regulatory requirements have bee established since original cleanup decision was finalized.

The EPA anticipates that the 2021 five-year review report for the Reynolds Metal Superfund site in the late spring of 2021.

