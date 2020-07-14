Massive JRC building renovation to begin immediately following groundbreaking ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence and Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, celebrated the first day of construction on July 13.

Local donors and supporters broke ground outside of the main entrance.

The agency will start a massive renovation of their main building on Gaffney Drive in Watertown. Complete renovations on the 43,000 square foot facility will begin immediately.

According to the agency with all workers following appropriate COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. The project is anticipated to be completed by September of 2021.

Since its original construction in the 1960s, the building will be completely updated for the first time.

“Although the building has been well maintained, there have been no major renovations or improvements to the facility in more than 50 years,” says Howard Ganter, Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence. “The number of children and adults receiving

services in this building has more than doubled since the building’s construction in the 1960’s; making this project vital to the continuation of quality services in the building.”

In the last year and a half, $2 million has been raised within the community through the JRC Foundation’s in support of the $12,000,000 project.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.