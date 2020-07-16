Massive turnout at Sandy Creek milk and food drive

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the American Dairy Association North East hosted a highly successful event at the Oswego County Fairgrounds.

Cars lined the road leading up to the fairgrounds as local volunteers filled the trunks of local community members vehicles.

More than 2,000 gallons of milk and 21,000 pounds of additional food were distributed. Each vehicle requested as many half gallon jugs of milk as needed, and received a variety of pre-boxed meat, produce, and additional dairy items.

Partners for the event included the Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Renzi Foodservice, the Oswego County Fair Association, Sandy Creek Central School District, and Pulaski Academy School District.

