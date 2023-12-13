LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pregnant mothers in Lewis County now won’t have to travel distances for services.

In late November, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that it will resume all maternity services. This department was put on hold during the pandemic due to staffing shortages among providers and nurses.

The decision to resume services followed LCHS’ hire of a new OBGYN.

“It came down to the recruitment of a new OBGYN to our medical staff, as well as adding additional nurses, RN’s in our to our maternity department,” LCHS Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer explained.

Cayer also said that even when services were put on hold, these services were still needed throughout the county.

“Over the last 15 months, we’ve had three emergency deliveries in the emergency department,” he stated. “What that validated is as a small, rural, comprehensive health system, being able to offer maternal services to the women of Lewis County without having to travel excessive distances is important.”

The resumption of maternity services was also a part of a larger project at the Lewis County General Hospital. The Health System recently unveiled its brand-new surgical pavilion, which was placed strategically next to the maternity ward.

Providers can transport expecting mothers directly into the new surgical pavilion through a set of connecting doors.

“For C-sections or emergency procedures, they will be able to essentially go across the hall,” Cayer said. “It will be safer, it will be modern and it will allow for easier access.”

And the department expects to be busy immediately. The newly hired OBGYN already has registered patients and is currently accepting more.

“We are projecting 100 deliveries for next year and then upwards of 150 deliveries for the year after,” Cayer confirmed. “It would be a shame if, you know, for the next generation if they couldn’t say I was born in Lewis County, now they’ll be able to.”

Maternity services will officially resume at Lewis County Hospital on March 25, 2024.