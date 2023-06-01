CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Matt Nakoa, an award-winning songwriter, soulful singer and multi-instrumentalist who appears regularly with folk music icon Tom Rush, will be performing at the Clayton Opera House on June 15.

Born in New York State, Nakoa trained to be a concert pianist before accepting a scholarship to Berklee College of Music as a vocalist. In Manhattan’s all-night piano bars, he developed an ability to command the attention of any audience. His most recent albums, “Antique Dances” and “Casting Shadows,” offer original piano pieces with classical influences and compelling pop/soul vocals, respectfully.

The Boston Globe says of Nakoa, “Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws.” He has performed at the Clayton Opera House with Tom Rush and is now coming for a solo performance. Tom has been quoted as saying, “He’s a brilliant frontman…he steals the show, and I pay him to do it. I don’t know why.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200.