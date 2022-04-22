OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg leaders have proposed actions to “accelerate” the City’s “revival.”

In a press release on April 22, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey Skelly listed new actions he is proposing to Ogdensburg City Council to help the City recover the claimed “near bankrupt financial conditions” it was facing in 2020.

In total, Mayor Skelly proposed 13 different actions and included resolutions pertaining to the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, Ogdensburg Fire Department and appointed six individuals to be liaisons for local lawmakers.

“Since making the decision to run for Mayor of Ogdensburg, I remain committed to restoring the City’s financial strength, public safety and economic development to its fullest potential,” Skelly said in a press release. “Ogdensburg cannot expect to return to the past as a plan for its future, and it cannot continue to manage its resource one department at a time, for one year at time. Under my leadership, this City Council will move beyond the past, embrace the present and plan for the future – in other words, it will do the job the people elected us to do.”

Mayor Skelly’s proposals are listed below:

A resolution calling for the New York State Office of General Services to develop a plan of action for sale of all property encompassed at the former Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and the unused portions of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Councilor John Rishe is the designated political point of contact and will work closely with the City Manager to establish a working group of city, county and state representatives to advance this initiative.

A resolution requesting the Governor of the State of New York permanently designate one seat on the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority for a member of the Ogdensburg City Council, to be selected by the Mayor.

A resolution instructing the City Manager to present a formal plan NLT 1 October 2022 for transitioning the Ogdensburg Fire Department to a combination career / volunteer organization beginning in 2023.

A resolution instructing the City Manager to present a formal plan NLT 1 August 2022 to request the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office submit a proposal to assume law enforcement services in the City of Ogdensburg.

A resolution instructing the City Manager to present a formal plan NLT 1 June 2022 to request the Development Authority of the North Country submit a proposal to assume responsibility for the operations of the City’s Water and Waste Water Treatment Facilities in 2023.

A resolution to instruct the City Manager to immediately request the St. Lawrence County Administrator participate in a joint feasibility study to merge active City Employees into the County’s Self Insured Health Insurance Program.

A resolution appointing City Councilor John Rishe as the designated City Council liaison to the Office of Senator Charles Schumer.

A resolution appointing City Councilor Dan Skamperle as the designated City Council liaison to the Office of Senator Kirsten Gillabrand

A resolution appointing Deputy Mayor Steven Fisher as the designated City Council liaison to the Office of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

A resolution appointing City Councilor Michael Powers as the designated City Council liaison to the Office of Senator Patricia Ritchie

A resolution appointing City Councilor William Dillabough as the designated City Council liaison to the Office of Assemblyman Mark Walczyk

A resolution appointing City Councilor Nicole Kennedy as the designated liaison to the Ogdensburg School District

A resolution requesting / establishing a regularly scheduled quarterly meeting with the St. Lawrence County Chairman of the Board of Legislators and County Administrator with the City of Ogdensburg Mayor and City Manager

All actions will be formally proposed to Ogdensburg City Council by Mayor Skelly at is regular meeting on April 25, 2022.