McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins for upcoming ‘holiday’

(WWTI) – McDonald’s has declared March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day and announced a free Egg McMuffin deal on Twitter to celebrate.
The fast food giant is giving away a free Egg McMuffin for customers when they order on the app. The deal is only good for Monday, March 2, 2020 between 6am-10:30am.
Good news‼️ #LeapDay means an extra morning to get breakfast. Good-er news? National #EggMcMuffinDay is just two days away! Download our App and get a FREE Egg McMuffin for breakfast on 3/2. pic.twitter.com/fw1kNXHwkZ— National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Where? (@McDonalds) February 29, 2020
