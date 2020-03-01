McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins for upcoming ‘holiday’

(WWTI) – McDonald’s has declared March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day and announced a free Egg McMuffin deal on Twitter to celebrate.

The fast food giant is giving away a free Egg McMuffin for customers when they order on the app. The deal is only good for Monday, March 2, 2020 between 6am-10:30am.

