MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – McDonald’s of Massena is pitching in to help Massena Little League with a fundraiser on Tuesday, October 10.

The location at 324 South Main Street will donate 20 percent of sales from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Massena Little League will get an extra 10 percent of sales for anything ordered on the McDonald’s app during that time.

Massena LL is trying to replace it storage shed that burned down in an August fire. The building at Leo Lashomb Field housed the concession stand and all pieces of baseball equipment owned by the organization. The unit also stored tractors, pitching machines, old uniforms and trophies.

There is a GoFundMe page in order to help with the cost of rebuilding. The page has raised over $23,000 towards the $100,000 goal.