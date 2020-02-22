McDonald’s Quarter Pounder scented candles sold out online

(WWTI) McDonald’s Quarter Pounder scented candles are sold out online. Who knew so many people had a burning love for the burger scents?

Candles were listed on McDonald’s website in six scents: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef.

There were limited quantities of the candles available before selling out online.

