McDonald’s Quarter Pounder scented candles sold out online

(WWTI) McDonald’s Quarter Pounder scented candles are sold out online. Who knew so many people had a burning love for the burger scents?
Candles were listed on McDonald’s website in six scents: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion and 100% Fresh Beef.
There were limited quantities of the candles available before selling out online.
