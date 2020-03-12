(WWTI) – McDonald’s is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of their customers during the coronavirus outbreak.
The statement below was released today by Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald’s USA.
“On behalf of McDonald’s® USA, I want to assure you that in times of uncertainty, the safety of our customers and people remains our highest priority.
Please know that we are keeping those affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) in our thoughts while we closely watch the evolving situation.
In the meantime, I want to inform you of the proactive steps McDonald’s and our franchisees are taking to ensure the safety in our restaurants across all our communities – in proactive partnership with local and national health authorities.
For more than 65 years, McDonald’s values of quality, service, and cleanliness have endured. Today, that same commitment guides all our actions. Specifically, we are:
- Adhering to our industry-leading, cleaning procedures in every restaurant, every day.
- Ensuring high-touch areas such as ordering kiosks, pick-up counters and restrooms get more frequent cleanings.
- Enhancing our McDelivery® procedures to ensure order packaging remains safe before we fill it with your favorite items so you can enjoy McDonald’s at home.
- Supporting employees in staying home from work if they are sick so they can rest and recover.
More than ever, we are proud to honor our commitment to cleanliness so you feel confident dining with us.
We sincerely thank you for your continued business, and above all, for your trust in the Golden Arches.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Members of Congress try to curb widespread panic of coronavirus pandemic
- Congress working out details of coronavirus financial aid
- McDonald’s taking steps to protect customers during coronavirus outbreak
- Congress works to pass financial aid package in response to coronavirus
- Pregnant Guatemalan teen, unborn child die after fall from border wall
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.