Meal kit delivery services recall onions sent in their packages

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Several companies are recalling their products containing onions due to them potentially containing salmonella bacteria.

HelloFresh and EveryPlate are both meal kit delivery services that have recently announced the onion recall. Both companies are asking customers to discard all onions received from July 7 through September 8. Onions received after this period of time are not affected by the recall.

The companies released the product labels so customers could check on whether or not they are impacted by the recall. The product codes can be found on the bottom square of the box’s shipping label.

HelloFresh recalled products:

Production WeekProduction Week Start DateHelloFresh Product Codes*
2807/07/20212-7-14-19-21-25-AB
2907/14/20212-5-8-9-16-19-21-22-23-24-25
3007/21/20212-3-8-10-15-18-19-22-23
3107/28/20212-4-5-8-15-19-20-22-24-AA
3208/04/20211-2-3-5-9-11-15-17-19-25
3308/11/20214-6-9-10-11-13-15-20
3408/18/20212-3-6-8-10-14-16-22-23-24
3508/25/20214-12-14-18-23-25-AA
3609/01/20218-15-19-24

EveryPlate recalled products:

Production WeekProduction Week Start DateProduct Codes* **Number sequence may vary
2807/07/202182-83-86-88-89-91-92-94-95-96-97-99-100
2907/14/202183-84-86-89-92-94-97
3007/21/202184-88-89-90-91-92-94-98-99-100
3107/28/202182-83-84-90-91-92-94-96-97-100
3208/04/202181-82-84-90-92-95-98-99
3308/11/202180-82-84-85-88-90-92-99
3408/18/202182-84-85-87-88-90-92-97-98
3508/25/202187-88-89-90-91-94-101
3609/01/202182-83-89-93-94-96-98

The companies also announced that if the onions were cooked to 165°F and then consumed the salmonella bacteria will have already been killed during cooking. If individuals experience any symptoms they should contact their healthcare provider immediately. More information about the recall can be found on the FDA website.

