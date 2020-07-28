Medical supply company stopped after attempting fraudulent sale of PPE to NYS

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fraudulent broker that attempted to sell personal protective equipment and COVID-19 related test kits to the state of New York has been banned until 2023.

Attorney General James announced on July 28 that Buffalo-based Frank Borgese, and his company IMPACT Medical and Surgical Solutions admitted to selling PPE they did not possess.

A lawsuit was filed in June after IMPACT Medical attempted to sell N95 and KN95 respirator masks to governments and health care systems during the COVID-19 crisis.

“When IMPACT Medical sold non-existent PPE, they put people’s health and lives at risk,” said Attorney General James. “This reprehensible conduct is as illegal as it is immoral. Our actions today send a message to all purported dealers: New York will not allow this type of fraud or deception to stand, and we will fight it across the nation.”

The Attorney General stated that Borgese and IMPACT Medical may only resume selling PPE and COVID test kits if a $100,000 bond is posted for each. They will be required to provide periodic reports to the Office of the Attorney General with details for customer orders of COVID supplies.

Municipalities and health care facilities are encouraged to report any fraudulent sales, excessive prices, or deceptive practices of COVID-19 related supplies to the OAG.

