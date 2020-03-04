Medical, surgical advancements to be discussed at North Country Civil War Round Table

Ambulance wagons, or wagons especially designed for the transport of sick and wounded, were proposed, built and tested before and during the Civil War. The above “Moses Ambulance Wagon and Tent” prototype, although recommended by some medical professionals, was not put into use.

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Civil War made a significant impact on the shaping of the present day. One of those impacts was through medical and surgical advances.

The “Moses Ambulance Wagon and Tent” was an ambulance wagon designed to transport sick and wounded soldiers, while also offering a location for operations and examinations to take place.

It will be one of the 50 images of medical and surgical advancements discussed during Civil War Medical Care (1861-1865) at the next North Country Civil War Round Table held on Sunday, March 22 at 2pm at the St. Lawrence County Historical Society.

Dennis Eickhoff, the Town of Colton Historian, will be presenting. The event is free and open to the public.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.