CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recently reported scam may be targeting North Country Medicare recipients.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, individuals in the area have been receiving phone calls that appear to be coming from a doctor’s office.

When individuals answer the phone call, the scammers are asking for Medicare information.

The Sheriff’s Office said that individuals should never provide personal information over the phone unless the caller is known.

If the validity of the phone call is doubted, individuals are urged to hang up and call their healthcare provider directly.