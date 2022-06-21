ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jennie Marie from TLC’s Mama Medium will be returning to the Thousand Islands on Saturday.

Marie is a fourth-generation empathetic psychic medium that lives in Rochester, New York. She will be at The Thousand Island Winery from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on June 25 to provide group readings.

Marie plans to connect and share messages with attendees, provide guidance for their futures and help them align their energy. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will feature food and drink options that attendees can purchase. The group meeting will take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event cost $70 per person if they are purchased online, and $80 at the door. More information on the event can be found here.