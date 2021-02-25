Meet St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 deputy

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Meet K9 Knowltan.

She is the newest member of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

As shared on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K9 Facebook page, K9 Knowltan recently had her first shift with her partner Deputy Lent. The partners recently completed their training and certifications in Olean, New York.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, K9 Knowltan is a dual purpose German Shepherd. She is certified in both narcotics detection and tracking.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office shared its excitement about the new K9 team stating, “[She] will be a great asset to the Sheriff’s Office as well as surrounding agencies. We wish K9 Knowlton and Deputy Lent the best of luck.”