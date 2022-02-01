(WWTI) — ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined special guests from Samaritan Medical Center to announce this year’s Children’s Miracle Network of NNY Champion.

The CMN Champion serves as an ambassador for the organization, working to raise awareness in the North Country about the CMN program and how donations benefit local children, getting them the care they need.

Thomas Carman, CEO of Samaritan Medical Center, explained that the funds provided to the hospital by Children’s Miracle Network are used to purchase equipment in child-centered areas of Samaritan. CMN has provided more than $250,000 worth of support to Samaritan over the past year. The equipment purchases the hospital has made with funds from CMN are made possible by donations from community members and corporate sponsors, Carman said.

Beth Fipps, Vice President of Foundation and Community Services at Samaritan, explained how the local Children’s Miracle Network provides financial assistance directly to families of children experiencing a health crisis. CMN has been helping families in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for over 30 years. Over $35,000 was provided to local families through the Direct Family Assistance Program in 2021. Funds provided through the program can help families with various expenses, including travel costs, co-pays for medical care, pharmacy expenses and the purchase of specialized equipment.

The 2022 CMN Champion is Finley Schell, who joined the call along with his mother, Kylie.

One of the pieces of equipment purchased with CMN funds is the iPad that Finley uses to communicate with others. “Finley has a voice,” Kylie Schell said in regards to what CMN means to them. Finley has autism and is nonverbal. Kylie said that without the device, Finley wouldn’t be able to communicate his needs and feelings to her.

Families interested in seeking assistance through CMN can reach out via email at cmninfo@shsny.com or by calling 315-785-4584.