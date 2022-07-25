WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in 10 years, Jefferson County has a new Sheriff.

Taking on this role is Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett, who previously served as Deputy Sheriff for 26 years before retiring in 2013.

As he was one of three Republican candidates, Barnett was named the official winner of the Jefferson County Sheriff race in the June 2022 primary election as there were no democratic candidates.

However, he said that timing is everything. The former deputy announced his campaign to run in December 2021 after current Sheriff Colleen O’Neill confirmed she was not seeking reelection.

“This was the right time to enter the race and to lead the next four to eight years as Jefferson County Sheriff,” Barnett expressed.

Upon beginning his time in office, he said one of the first things on his task list will be addressing issues pressing the county, such as the opioid epidemic.

“We’re so concerned with overdoses and it really is a tragedy,” Barnett stated. “We will continue to fight drugs as hard as we can. It’s a war we’re going to continue to fight for a long time.

Other issues on his list include assisting with the homelessness crisis, standardizing pistol permit processes and increasing training throughout the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Barnett, increasing training will better ensure the safety of law enforcement, and ultimately, the people of Jefferson County.

“I’m a big believed that you can’t train enough,” Barnett said. ” All the staff down [at the Sheriff’s Office]; that’s my number one priority, keeping those people safe. Again, I think with training, the citizens are going to be very pleased with the outstanding effort that the entire membership of the Sheriff’s Office gives them.”

Barnett said that he plans to continue campaigning until he officially takes office following elections this fall.