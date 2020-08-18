Meet the pros of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 29

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dancing with the Stars_3164601137072132048

(WWTI) — The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to air this September and the official list professional dancers has been announced.

Returning this season are the beloved professionals Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe and last season’s champion Alan Bernsten. New additions will include professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

The full list of season 29’s professional dancers are as followed:

  • Brandon Armstrong
  • Alan Bersten
  • Sharna Burgess
  • Cheryl Burke
  • Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Sasha Farber
  • Jenna Johnson
  • Daniella Karagach
  • Keo Motsepe
  • Peta Murgatroyd
  • Pasha Pashkov
  • Gleb Savchenko
  • Emma Slater
  • Britt Stewart

With Tyra Banks to host the premiere on September 14 at 8 p.m.. viewers can watch their favorite professionals dance and train celebrity partners.

Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story