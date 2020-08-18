Meet the pros of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 29

(WWTI) — The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to air this September and the official list professional dancers has been announced.
Returning this season are the beloved professionals Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe and last season’s champion Alan Bernsten. New additions will include professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.
The full list of season 29’s professional dancers are as followed:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Alan Bersten
- Sharna Burgess
- Cheryl Burke
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Keo Motsepe
- Peta Murgatroyd
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
With Tyra Banks to host the premiere on September 14 at 8 p.m.. viewers can watch their favorite professionals dance and train celebrity partners.
Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
LATEST STORIES:
- North Country insurance agency ‘honored and humbled’ after receiving awards
- Toys “R” Us Canada selling Tim Hortons-themed Barbie dolls
- 2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 34 states total on list
- Lewis County continues to report no new cases of COVID-19, one remains in isolation
- Wealth tax activists forming bread line at Governor’s Mansion
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.