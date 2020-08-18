Meet the pros of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 29

(WWTI) — The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to air this September and the official list professional dancers has been announced.

Returning this season are the beloved professionals Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe and last season’s champion Alan Bernsten. New additions will include professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

The full list of season 29’s professional dancers are as followed:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

With Tyra Banks to host the premiere on September 14 at 8 p.m.. viewers can watch their favorite professionals dance and train celebrity partners.

Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

