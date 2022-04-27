FISHKILL, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another purchase made in Fishkill resulted in one individual receiving a life-changing amount of money.

According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Fishkill. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street Unit 9 in Fishkill. A winning ticket for the Pick 10 drawing was sold at the same location just a day before.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 25. Drawings are televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.