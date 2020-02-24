Melissa Johnson named Fort Drum Spouse of the Year

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – After hundreds of nominations nationwide and a national vote with more than 23,000 votes, Melissa Johnson has been named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Fort Drum Spouse of the Year.

Johnson and her husband, First Sergeant Kevin Johnson, are currently stationed at Fort Drum. She started her journey as a volunteer in the military community looking to make a difference. In the early portion of her now seventeen year marriage with her husband, Johnson found her passion for helping and supporting her fellow Army families and her local community.

Now that Johnson has been named the Fort Drum Spouse of the Year, she has the opportunity to compete for the overall winner. With one final vote held on March 3-4, the overall winner will be unveiled at an awards dinner on May 7 in Arlington, VA, in concurrence with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 8.

