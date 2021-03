flag in front of blue sky

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To celebrate St. Patricks Day, members of Watertown City Council and community members raised the Irish flag over Watertown’s City Hall.

For the Irish holiday Watertown City Mayor Jeffrey Smith joined the Ancient Order of Hiberians, including Division President William Flynn III.

The 2021 St. Patricks Day celebrates the 102n Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Ireland.

