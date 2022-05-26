NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Memorial Day will be celebrated across the nation on May 30, but there are plenty of ways to honor those who have lost their lives while serving our country right in the North Country.

The American Legion Post 61 located at 138 Sterling Street in Watertown will be hosting a Remember and Honor Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be immediately followed by another brief ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on Ridge Road located off of Eastern Boulevard in Watertown. There will be coffee and donuts served at 9 a.m. before the ceremony, and light lunch and refreshments provided after the ceremonies have concluded.

There will be a wreath-laying on Monday starting at 8 a.m. at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site’s War of 1812 Centennial Monument in the Memorial Tree Grove to pay tribute to War of 1812 participants. Ceremonies will continue through 10 a.m. at several cemeteries and the Madison Barracks War of 1812 burial grounds.

Additionally, living history specialists will demonstrate the life of the Marines who served at this Lake Ontario military center of operations two hundred years ago at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield historic site. The demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday.

There will be a Memorial Day parade taking place in Chaumont at 9 a.m. on May 30. The parade will start on Washington Street, proceed onto Main Street and end at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Copley House. A ceremony will take place at the memorial. Those participating will be the Color Guard, consisting of Veterans from the Towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent, the Three Mile Bay and Chaumont Fire Departments, and the Lyme Central School band.

There will also be a parade taking place in Cape Vincent at 11 a.m. on Monday. The parade will begin at the corner of Point Street and Broadway and will proceed to the Memorial Monument on Esselstyne Street. A Memorial Day Service will be held at the monument once the parade has concluded. Those participating will be the Color Guard, Auxiliary, Sons, Legion Riders, the Cape Vincent Fire Department, and the Thousand Island High School band.

The John C. Londraville Post American Legion Post #832 Color Guard will begin the holiday before 7 a.m. with Memorial Day Services at 13 cemeteries throughout the Towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent. The Service consists of a Memorial prayer, the raising of the Flag, a rifle volley salute, and taps.