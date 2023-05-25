WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a busy weekend at the U.S.-Canada border.

As of May 11, all COVID-related traffic restrictions were lifted for travelers crossing in the United States at land borders. Because of this, Customs and Border Protection at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry have prepared for dense traffic this Memorial Day weekend.

“We might see people we haven’t seen in the last couple of years,” Assistant Port Director Kurt Tennant shared.

Tennant warned that traffic is likely to pick up before the weekend kicks into full swing.

“Thursday night, we start seeing an increase in traffic,” he said. “Friday will be busy, Saturday will be busy. On Monday, people will be coming back and we’ll also have people coming down for Memorial Day.”

In preparation for the holiday weekend, CBP has installed a new traffic pattern at the Port’s exit. Travelers will be directed to follow a serpentine flow at a five-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Tennant said this will help with speed control and ensure all rules are followed.

“Everything’s clearly posted here so people should be able to find their way around,” he said.

CBP has asked all travelers to be prepared when they arrive at a United States port of entry. Individuals should have all required travel documents but are reminded that the following items are prohibited at the border:

Marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Livestock

Meat products

Fruits and vegetables

Plants and seeds

Soil

Eggs

United States travelers must also declare items when they return.

“If you buy or acquire anything in Canada, you need to declare those items when you’re coming back in,” Tennant added. “Our officers are trained to know what kind of things to send into the office.”

For more travel tips, visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protections Know Before You Go website.