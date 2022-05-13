CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The life of Tyler R. Christman is being honored in the North Country.

Tyler Christman was a freshman at Carthage High School and a player on the High School football team.

But tragedy struck the community back last fall. Tyler was competing with the Carthage Football team against West Genesee High School when he was hit on the field. The young football player was said to have “dropped instantly,” and was rushed to the hospital where he received emergency care for brain swelling and bleeding.

Four days later, he died at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Tyler was only 14-years-old.

To honor the young teen’s life, his family has established the Tyler R. Christman Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to serve Carthage and the surrounding areas.

According to the Foundation’s Facebook page, it will specifically focus on supporting local youth sports and providing scholarships to local high school graduates.

Scholarships through the foundation will begin this year. Three $700 scholarships will be awarded to graduating Carthage High School seniors.

The Tyler R. Christman Foundation is also accepting community donations to remind everyone to #LiveLikeTyler27.