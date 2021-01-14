Men from Virginia, Staten Island arrested in Plattsburgh for drug possession

State Police arrest two for drug possession in the town of Plattsburgh (photo: NYSP)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed the arrests of two men following confirmation of drug possession.

New York State Police have reported the arrests of two men in the town of Plattsburgh, New York, after they were found to possess large quantities of narcotics, packaging materials and an illegal hand gun.

According to State Police, Jariz A. Paige, 30, of Newport News, Virginia and Denzil W. Graves, 26, of Staten Island, New York were both arrested on January 12, 2021.

State Police confirmed that Paige was charged with the following and arraigned and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $40 thousand cash bail.

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the first degree

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device

Additionally, Graves was charged with the following and arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail.

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the first degree

Crminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree

New York State Police were assisted by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

This case currently remains under investigation.

