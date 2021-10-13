Mental Health Associations Drop-in Center closed Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Mental Health Association in Jefferson County announced that they will be closed on October 13.

According to a post on the organization’s Facebook, those who signed up to receive a free lunch on Wednesday can instead pick them up between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15. The post did not give specific reasoning for the closing only attributing the decision to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The center is usually open Monday through Friday to help prevent isolation, promote recovery, and help visitors with other life skills. Those who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call the organization at 315-788-0970.