Mental health support network to be established for NY agricultural producers, $7M in federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal funding will be awarded to create a mental health support network for New York’s agricultural producers.

United States Senators Charles Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee officially announced funding for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network. This network will help provide New York agricultural producers with local and affordable mental health and stress assistance.

The Senators and Committee Member announced $7,164,124 million in federal funding will be provided for this network.

“In good times, New York farmers are some of the best in the world and work long hours on tight margins, but in the midst of a global pandemic, they are more isolated than ever, losing revenue streams, suffering huge financial losses and sometimes being forced to discard their products,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “Farmers face a number of unique circumstances that can negatively influence mental health, including, for some, a constant fear of losing their farm. These stressors, which can be exacerbated by stigma, have manifested in declining mental health in our rural communities.

According to Schumer and Gillibrand, FRSAN will connect farmers, ranchers and producers to create a support network.

Funding was awarded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Food and Agriculture program.

