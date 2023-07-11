CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – President Zvi Szafran recognized seven SUNY Canton employees for their professional achievements at the annual Employee Recognition Day event, according to a press release.

Recipients of the 2023 President’s Meritorious Service Award were Derek L. Converse, Patrick Harrington, Kirk K. Jones Ph.D., Johanna M. Lee, JoEllen Oshier, Frederick W. Saburro and Sarah E. Todd.

“The collective value that this outstanding group has brought to our college is immeasurable… I’m pleased to celebrate their commitment to SUNY Canton and its students with this special award.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

Converse is the college’s environmental health and safety manager; he is responsible for the management and supervision of SUNY Canton’s environmental safety program. He was recognized for his work in helping to implement the college’s pandemic response plan.

Harrington is the director of athletic facilities for six years and head men’s lacrosse coach for 14 years. He was instrumental in arranging the college’s host site responsibilities for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games.

Jones, a SUNY Canton alumnus, began as an adjunct instructor and writing center tutor in 2008, an associate professor in the English and Humanities Department in 2015 and now serves as interim dean of the School of Business and Liberal Arts. He has been consistently involved with establishing a culture of assessment, most notably as the co-chair of the college’s Middle States Re-Accreditation Steering Committee and director of academic assessment.

Lee, a SUNY Canton alumna, is the current executive director of the Learning Commons and director of non-academic assessment. Recently she served as the co-chair for the college’s Middle States Re-Accreditation Steering Committee.

Oshier started in the Financial Aid Office in 2014 before transitioning in 2017 to her current position as an administrative assistant 1 in the Educational Opportunity Program Office. Her considerable knowledge of enrollment processes and financial aid procedures has helped many students reach their educational goals.

Saburro is retiring from the college after 18 years as an adjunct math instructor. He was recognized for his interest in student success and his inspired teaching methods.

Todd is the director of institutional research and started at the college in 2011. She was selected for assisting with SUNY Canton’s re-accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in 2013 and 2023. Her expertise has been invaluable to campus leadership in gathering, reporting and analyzing data when making decisions about the college’s future.