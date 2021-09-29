‘Merry and Bright:’ Preparation for 2021 North Country Festival of Trees underway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s never too early to start prepping tree decorations for this year’s North Country Festival of Trees.

On Wednesday, the Watertown YMCA and Samaritan Medical Center Foundation announced this year’s them for the annual A North Country Festival of Trees will be “Merry and Bright.” According to organizers, this year’s festival will be held at the former Bon-Ton location in the Salmon Run Mall, with bidding taking place online.

Previously in 2020, bidding for the event was also hosted virtually. Annual traditions such as the Gala and Sugarplum Ball were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An update regarding these events has yet to be announced.

“We are working diligently to plan a safe event for all,” Organizers said on the event page. “With a venue that allows for social distancing and a responsible setup, we hope you will join us as we safely continue this important, long-standing community event.”

A North Country Festival of Trees is an event that asks individuals and organization to become a sponsor or decorate a tree, with proceeds benefitting both the YMCA and Samaritan Foundation. Community members are then invited to bid on trees during a week-long timeframe.

Tree decorators will be tasked with designing and creating “holiday magic” centered around the theme “Merry and Bright.” Decorators will receive a choice of a four-foot or seven-foot artificial tree, white tree lights, and eight-by-eight space for the tree and another decor, their name and tree decoration theme listed in the event program and signage with each name and tree theme.

This year, a panel of judges will select a four-foot and seven-foot winning tree in specific categories. These categories include Jim Henry Most Whimsical, Best Use of Theme, Most Traditional, Most Innovative, Most Elegant, Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Award.

A North Country Festival of Trees will kick off online bidding on November 26. Bidding will close on December 4, 2021.