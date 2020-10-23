Messaging app ‘Kik’ creates dangers for children and teens, Victim’s Assistance Center explains why

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — “Kik” is a messaging app that functions similarly to text messages, connecting user on a global scale.

Even those without a cellular plan have the ability to use the app if on wifi.

However, according to the Victims Assistance Center’s Child Advocacy Center, this poses issues through its anonymous nature and how it deletes messages older than 48 hours old, especially for younger vulnerable users.

Although compared to other apps the VAC has given positive reviews on for kids, Kik is not one of them.

When setting up an account, it only takes a matter of seconds before a user will see chat requests. Most commonly from unknown other users.

The Child Advocacy Center program sees about 50 traceable child abuse cases stemming from the app annually, and continues to urge no participation on the app.

Watch the full interview with the Victim’s Assistance Center Kylie Hilyer on the dangers of “Kik”.

