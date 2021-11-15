Mexico car crash kills Oswego County man and woman

Fatal car crash on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico, Oswego County (photo: NYSP)

MEXICO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash that occurred on Sunday afternoon killed two in Oswego County.

New York State Police confirmed that on November 14, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico, New York.

A preliminary investigation led by state police determined that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Christopher S. Rogers, age 34 from Sandy Creek, was traveling west on Munger Hill Road. Rogers was said to have failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Route 3.

According to Police, Roger’s vehicle was then hit by a 2004 Ford Flatbed truck operated by James E. Weston from Mexico, New York.

Both Rogers and his passenger, Crystal L. Abbott, age 35, from Mexico, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Weston was not injured in the crash.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mexico Fire Department and McFee Ambulance. NYSP are continuing to investigate this crash.