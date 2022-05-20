WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Major General Milford Beagle Jr. of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum will deliver the keynote address at Jefferson Community College’s Spring Commencement Ceremony.

The graduation ceremony is being held on May 20 for December 2021 graduates, May 2022 graduates and August 2022 graduation candidates.

MG Beagle was commissioned as an Infantry Officer upon graduation from South Carolina State University in 1990 as a distinguished military graduate. He holds master’s degrees from Kansas State University and the United States Army School of Advanced Military Studies.

He has served in various leadership capacities from the platoon to brigade level, including combat missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He has traveled on assignments from Hawaii to the Republic of South Korea during his Army career.

Prior to returning to Fort Drum, he served as the 51st Commanding General at the United States Army Training Center and Fort Jackson.

Justyce J. Countryman of Watertown will deliver the student commencement speech. Countryman completed his associate in science degree in individual studies in December 2021 and will graduate with his associate in science degree in computer science.

With a 3.97 GPA, Countryman earned President’s and Dean’s Lists honors and was invited to join Jefferson’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for two-year colleges. He participated in JCC’s optional Honors Program and the Collegiate Science & Technology Entry Program.

Countryman served on the JCC EverGREEN Committee and the Academic Standards Committee. He was named Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador and Outstanding Computer Science student. He plans on transferring to SUNY Oswego in the fall to pursue his bachelor’s degree in meteorology.

The ceremony will take place in person in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium at 7 p.m. It will also be streamed on JCC’s website beginning at 6:45 p.m. The college is expecting approximately 335 students to graduate.

Tickets are required for admission to the McVean Student Center Gymnasium. For those without a ticket, overflow seating is available in Jules Center, Room 6-002. Parking is available in Lot D. Gymnasium doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

A reception for graduates and guests will be held in the Jules Center Commons immediately following the ceremony. Graduates and guests are encouraged to take advantage of the photo room in the Walker Instructional Dining Room in the McVean Center.

More information is available by calling Jefferson Community College at 315-786-2234 or by visiting JCC’s website