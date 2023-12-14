WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York is making room for Micron.

In early December, ten school districts across the state were selected for the New York Advanced Technology Framework Pilot Program. This program is led by Micron Technology and will integrate industry-based career exploration into the curriculum.

The Watertown City School District was one of the ten chosen schools.

“The excitement that I have and that our district has and our school board has and our teachers and our students have is just the opportunity to really help put Watertown on the map,” Watertown CSD Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel said. “This is an excellent opportunity. We spend each of our days teaching kids in hopes of correlating what we’re doing in the classroom to real life.”

Specifically, in the classroom, high school students will learn about semiconductors and similar technologies produced by Micron.

The curriculum will be tailored to Micron, to eventually help participating students land a job at the company’s new super fab in Clay, New York.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to keep our students here in New York State and to help our economy,” Dr. Schmiegel added.

Micron and New York State have invested $4 million into the pilot program. It’s currently being written by Micron Technologies, the American Federation of Teachers, New York State United Teachers and United Federation of Teachers.

According to Dr. Schmiegel, it will be open to all 10th-grade students at the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

“We’re going to make sure that we select a teacher soon,” he confirmed. So that teacher is prepared and ready to actually go this summer for the training directly with Micron, and be ready to launch the class come September.”

Following the pilot phase, Schmiegel said the goal is to expand this framework across New York to foster interest in the semiconductor industry among students and to expand workforce development.

He expressed that this program will likely change high school education forever.

“What is happening here in New York State and what’s going to be happening here in Watertown is legacy building,” Schmiegel said. “I think we’re going to set the trend of what should be happening to come.”

Computer chips are everywhere, and now Micron is working to be everywhere too.