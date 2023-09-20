CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lyme Performing Arts Council presents the Midnite Flyer Band as they bring Rock-n-roll and country music to the stage.

The Midnite Flyer Band will be performing on Friday, October 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chaumont Fire Hall at 11385 State Route 12E.

With the success of the “Monday Music on the Lake” series of free concerts in Chaumont over the summer, the Lyme Performing Arts Council has decided to add one more show this year and booked Midnite Flyer for the occasion.

The Midnite Flyer Band is well-known throughout Northern New York and has been performing at local clubs, American Legions, fire halls and parties for many years. They have also donated their talents to support a plethora of local fundraisers. The band features:

Jenny Recor, lead vocals;

Bobby Taylor, drums;

Jason Montondo, keyboards/vocals;

Mike Peters, bass/vocals; and

Dave Turner, guitar/vocals.

The event is free and open to the public, donations will be accepted to support next year’s Monday Music on the Lake concert series.

The Lyme Performing Arts Council also wishes to invite everyone to their Fall JAM-boree which will be held on Sunday, November 5 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Crescent Restaurant & Bar, 12260 State Rt 12E, Chaumont.

Musicians are invited to bring their instruments and join in the jam, which is to be hosted by blues musician Tas Cru, an international touring artist and a resident of Chaumont.