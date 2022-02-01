NEW YORK (WWTI) — The winter weather is continuing to hit the northeast and the Boat Owners Association of The United States is reminding owners to check on their boats under the snow and ice.

According to BoatUS, certain tips can help boat owners prevent an insurance claim, help keep owners safe, and make spring commissioning easier. They encouraged individuals who are storing their boats outside during the winter to check up on them and follow certain guidelines to avoid issues.

The organization advised residents who store their boats in the water during the winter to check up on their vessels but to never visit alone. They also suggested letting the guard know when they are there. For boats stored on land, individuals should make sure there is no ice around where they would need to board.

BoatUS also encouraged owners to constantly keep one hand secured on the boat at all times to steady themselves and prevent a fall. They also warned that tarps and covers that were put over boats to protect them from the elements could have become loose and should be checked on.

Lastly, owners are advised to call the yard or marina if they notice that any jack stands have settled. More tips on how to handle boats in winter conditions can be found on the BostUS website.