Mild sunny conditions leading to rain showers overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mild weather can be expected throughout the North Country today.

Temperatures will reach a high of 74 and residents can expect cloudy conditions, leading to sunshine in the afternoon.

A chance of rain is possible tonight, leading into scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon which will combine with the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Downpours are possible.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.