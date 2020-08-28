WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mild weather can be expected throughout the North Country today.
Temperatures will reach a high of 74 and residents can expect cloudy conditions, leading to sunshine in the afternoon.
A chance of rain is possible tonight, leading into scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.
A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon which will combine with the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Downpours are possible.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
- NYS Governor issues new guidance for colleges
- Mild sunny conditions leading to rain showers overnight
- Lord & Taylor is closing all of its stores after 194 years in business
- 2020 nursing graduates receive annual awards through Jefferson Community College
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.