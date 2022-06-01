WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2022 Fort Drum Emergency Medical Services Day is set to take place on Saturday, June 18.

The event will be hosted by the Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center and the North Country EMS Program Agency and will provide education and training opportunities to those who attend. The event will bring together military medics and civilian EMS providers to develop a working knowledge of the operations and capabilities available in both areas.

Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers. It also offers hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques.

This year’s event will include burn education by Fort Drum and SUNY Upstate Burn Center, as well as static and dynamic sessions with air medical. According to a press release from the organization, 30 EMS personnel are expected to attend this year’s event.

FDRHPO’s North Country EMS Program Agency Director Ann Smith said the event is a great way to benefit both the Fort Drum community and those serving the public every day.

“We continually strive to build stronger and more efficient regional emergency medical services capabilities,” Smith said. “We are so pleased to be able to offer this much-anticipated event again this year. It is always well-attended and well-received by our EMS community, and it is always exciting to see our military and civilian EMS providers learning and training side-by-side, sharing their knowledge and experiences.”

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 18 at the training center which is located in Building p-1000 on Nash Boulevard on Fort Drum. Those interested in hearing more information or registering for the event can do so here.