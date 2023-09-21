FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — They ran, jumped, climbed and crawled.

Military and civilian police put their skills to the test on Fort Drum in the annual “Top Cop” competition on September 21.

The event included a timed Emergency Vehicle Operator Course, followed by an obstacle course at Fort Drum’s Range 33. This tested individual agility and stamina.

“Competitors have to go through ten obstacles and the fastest time is overall the winner of the event,” Captain Eric Napier, 27th Military Police Detachment, 91st MP Battalion said.

Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion faced members of the Rome Police Department.

“Some of them were very challenging,” Staff Sergeant Robert Buchman said. “We have the Jacob’s Ladder, which is 12 feet up in the air. I know it’s going to be a little tough, but we’ll get through it.”

The course challenged each competitor’s physical abilities, but it also mimicked situations police agencies might see in the field.

Captain Napier said this is why it’s important to conduct these trainings and events.

“A lot of these obstacles mimic getting through doors, getting over fences, running at a face pace,” CPT Napier explained. “You don’t know when you go on foot and do a foot patrol, you don’t know what obstacle you’re going to be facing.”

The obstacle course was followed by a stress shoot and accuracy shoot.

But teamwork was a priority during the day-long event. Especially as military and civilian police oftentimes work together in the Fort Drum area.

“At the end of the day, we’re all law enforcement professionals. We’re all one team,” Napier expressed. “On the road, you’re not a company, you’re a team and you have that team.”

Overcoming obstacles together so they’re ready for anything.