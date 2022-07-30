GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park.

The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.

Mills Park is located on Johnstown Street in Gouverneur. It has a baseball field, basketball courts, boat ramp, horseshoe pits, pavilion and restrooms.

Anyone with information can contact the Gouverneur Police Department at 315-287-2121.