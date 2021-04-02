Millwrights recruiting apprentices in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — High-precision craftsmen, or millwrights, are being recruited across New York State.

The New York State Department of Labor announced on Thursday that the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Eastern Millwright Regional Council be conducting a recruitment for ten Millwright apprentices.

According to the DOL, these ten openings represent the total number for multiple recruitment regions across the state. This includes the Capital District, Central, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western regions.

The work of a Millwright includes construction, installation and maintenance of complex machinery. This may include climbing from heights, on scaffolds or in confined underground spaces, lifting a minimum of 50 pounds, performing repetitive motions, using a wide array of precision tools, working under conditions of inclement weather and standing and stooping for prolonged periods of time.

The Department added that all applicants must meet the following criteria:

18 years of age

Have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma

Must pass a drug test

Must sign an affidavit indicating that they are physically able to perform the work of a Millwright

Have reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes

Must take the UBC Qualifying Math Test

Must reside within the jurisdiction of Eastern Millwright Regional Council, which includes all counties in New York State with the exception of Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Westchester, Kings, Queens, Bronx, New York and Richmond.

Must provide a copy of DD-214

Applications for this apprenticeship program will begin being accepted on May 1, 2021. All applications must be submitted online by 12 p.m. on April 30, 2022.