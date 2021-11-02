Mini-van crashes into two vehicles after racing another mini-van on I-690

GEDDES, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to a hit and run crash in the town of Geddes on November 1.

According to a press release from New York State Police, a black mini-van was racing a gold mini-van traveling east on I-690 when the black mini-van struck the rear end of a 2004 Landrover. The black mini-van then crashed again into a 2014 Honda which caused the Honda to spin and roll-over. The black and gold mini-van both fled the scene.

Police reported that the Landrover was operated by Barry A. Woodward and the Honda CRV was being driven by Brad D. Howes. No injuries were reported at the scene.

State police are asking anyone with information about the crash or either mini-van contact them at 315-366-6000. State police were assisted at the scene by the Geddes Police Department.