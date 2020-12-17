Minimum wage to increase in Upstate NY on December 31

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State’s current minimum wage phase-in is set to continue.

The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the $15 minimum wage phase-in will continue, with the increase to take effect on December 31, 2020. This announcement was made following the release of the Division of Budget’s Minimum Wage Report.

According to the DOL, the Division of Budget determined that areas where minimum wage is scheduled to rise, Upstate, Long Island and Westchester, are leading New York State’s economic recovery following the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of the Budget’s report found that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, NYS hit a record low unemployment following four years of increasing to the minimum rage rate. Additionally, minimum wage workers need increasing support due to impacts brought on by the pandemic. The DOL stated that minimum wage workers represented a large portion of the hardest-hit industries during the emergency.

Effective December 31, 2020, the minimum wage will rise to $14 per hour on Long Island and in Westchester and to $12.50 in the rest of the state.

According to Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, this rise is in effort to help “build back” the state.

Even as we continue to battle the pandemic, we are working to build back in an equitable and just way,” said Reardon. “This investment in our workers once again proves that in New York we believe a fair day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”

The current general minimum wage rate schedule for New York State is as follows.

Location 12/31/16 12/31/17 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/20 2021 Remainder of New York State $9.70 $10.40 $11.10 $11.80 $12.50 —- Long Island and Westchester $10.00 $11.00 $12.00 $13.00 $14.00 $15.00 NYC- Large employers (11 or more) $11.00 $13.00 $15.00 NYC- Small employers (10 or less) $10.50 $12.00 $13.50 $15.00

The DOL stated that future increases for the remainder of the State in order to reach the $15 minimum wage rate will be based on a future indexed schedule set by the Director of the Division of the Budget in consultation with the Department of Labor.

LATEST STORIES: