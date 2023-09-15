WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be no fall festival on Wellesley Island this year.

The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center has canceled its 44th Annual Autumn Festival, which was scheduled to take place in October 2023, according to a press release from the Friends of the Nature Center.

The Board said, this change is because of roadwork being done to improve safety, wildlife crossing and visitor amenities on Nature Center Road.

Due to this road work, the Nature Center will also be closed to road traffic for several weeks beginning Monday, September 25.

The Board said that these dates were specifically chosen to protect the migration patterns of the endangered Blanding’s turtle population.

The Autumn Festival is expected to return to the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center in 2024.