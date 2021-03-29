Minor flooding occurring along the Black River in Jefferson, Lewis counties

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Black river 350X233_5831495454420781017

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following heavy rains on Sunday, a flood warning remains in affect along the Black River in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a Flood Warning for the Black River. This warning included both Lowville and Watertown.

According to the NWS, as of 5:30 a.m., on Monday, the river was at flood stage as it reached 10.1 feet and flood stage is at 10.0 feet.

However, the River is expected to fall below flood stage later in the morning on March 29 ad continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday evening.

Local residents are urged to continue to take caution when encountering flooded roads. This included turning around and now driving on impacted roads, and reporting flooding to local law enforcement.

The National Weather Service is expected to issue another statement by 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story