Minor flooding occurring along the Black River in Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following heavy rains on Sunday, a flood warning remains in affect along the Black River in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a Flood Warning for the Black River. This warning included both Lowville and Watertown.

According to the NWS, as of 5:30 a.m., on Monday, the river was at flood stage as it reached 10.1 feet and flood stage is at 10.0 feet.

A flood watch has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. Rain through Sunday evening of a half to just over an inch will create a risk for the Black River to overflow its banks, with any flooding in typical vulnerable locations. pic.twitter.com/fgdKSIhkcN — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 27, 2021

However, the River is expected to fall below flood stage later in the morning on March 29 ad continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday evening.

Local residents are urged to continue to take caution when encountering flooded roads. This included turning around and now driving on impacted roads, and reporting flooding to local law enforcement.

The National Weather Service is expected to issue another statement by 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021.