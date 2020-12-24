Minor flooding possible for North Country regions on Christmas holiday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy rains in the North Country could lead to possible flooding on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York, has issued a flood watch for counties in the North Country. Included in the watch is Lewis and Jefferson counties.
The NWS stated that minor flooding is possible along areas of the Black River late Thursday through Friday night. According to the NWS, this flooding is possible due to the combination of snow melt run-off and an expected two inches of rain.
The flood watch will take effect at noon on December 24 and run through 6 a.m. on December 26.
Additionally, the National Weather Service also issued a Winter Storm Watch for both Jefferson and Lewis Counties as narrow bands of heavy snow are expected Friday evening through Sunday Morning.
The National Weather Service advised the Lake Ontario region to be aware of travel difficulties. Snow bands could result in 9 to 18 inches of snow in the most persistent snow bands.
