WILLAMSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Will.

Will was last seen on May 17, 2022 at around 6:30 a.m. at his residence in the Town of Ontario.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hoodie, work boots and a baseball hat. Police have received information that Will may be in the Town of Gates.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the New York State Police at 315-589-8288.