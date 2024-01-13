CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities are looking for Abiu Velasquez. He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 10 in the Village of Canton.

Velasquez is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored zip up hoodie, gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on the whereabout of Velasquez, there are asked to the police department at 315-386-4561.

Abiu Velasquez – Courtesy of the Canton Village Police Department